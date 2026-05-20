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Book England vs Croatia Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy England vs Croatia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, AT&T Stadium information & more

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You could be seated at one of the standout World Cup 2026 group encounters

World Cup Group L bursts into life in Texas on June 17 with a terrific tussle between two European elites: England vs Croatia.

This will be the second time the pair have met at a World Cup tournament, and if the first match-up was anything to go by, we are set for a thriller. Eight years ago, Croatia saw off England in extra time to book their place in the 2018 Final.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the England vs Croatia World Cup match in Arlington at the at AT&T Stadium, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is the England vs Croatia World Cup match?

crest
World Cup - Grp. L
AT&T Stadium

What is England’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date

Fixture (kick-off)

Venue

Tickets

Wed, June 17

England vs Croatia (3pm CDT)

AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

Tickets

Tue, June 23

England vs Ghana (4pm ET)

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

Tickets

Sat, June 27

England vs Panama (5pm ET)

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Tickets

What is Croatia’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date

Fixture (kick-off)

Venue

Tickets

Wed, June 17

Croatia vs England (3pm CDT)

AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

Tickets

Tue, June 23

Croatia vs Panama (7pm ET)

BMO Field (Toronto)

Tickets

Sat, June 27

Croatia vs Ghana (5pm ET)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Tickets

How to buy England vs Croatia World Cup tickets

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site since September 2025.

The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament.

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options below:

  • The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets. The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.
  • It is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.
  • Third-party sellers, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

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England vs Croatia World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Official prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates for group matches that excluded host nations were $60 - $620.

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on third-party selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

England vs Croatia head-to-head record

ENG

Last 5 matches

CRO

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

8

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ENG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CRO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

England vs Croatia Probable lineups

England crest
England
ENG
Formation
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO

Manager

  • T. Tuchel

England vs Croatia World Cup prediction

England may be unbeaten in their previous three match-ups against Croatia, but their World Cup 2018 semi-final loss still hurts and they’ll be aiming to avenge that defeat in their Group F opener in Arlington.

There’s little doubt that England will be one of the best supported teams at FIFA World Cup 2026. As well as the huge numbers expected to jet across the Atlantic in the summer, they'll also have a large number of supporters based in North America already.

While the wait for England’s first major international tournament triumph since 1966 continues, their consistent performances on the big stage underlines their status as one of Europe’s (and the world’s) elite football teams. It’s also one of the reasons why fans keep flocking to see them play and why demand for England tickets is always high.

Despite some below-par performances during the early stages of their World qualifying campaign, including 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Andorra, England grew in confidence under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage. They finished top of their group with eight wins from eight starts, scoring 22 times and conceding none and became the first European side to seal a World Cup Finals berth.

Croatia themselves were a dominant force during qualifying. Zlatko Dalic's Vatreni remained unbeaten and finished top of their group, winning seven of their eight games. In fact, they only dropped points when drawing 0-0 in Prague against Czech Republic.

The Croats may have an ageing squad, but their vast experience could prove decisive. Having reached the semi-finals at back-to-back World Cups, their chances cannot be dismissed too lightly.

Where is England vs Croatia?

AT&T Stadium is a retractable roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, which opened in 2009. While its main tenants are the Dallas Cowboys of NFL fame, the venue has been used for a variety of other activities, such as concerts, basketball games, rodeos and professional wrestling (WWE) events.

AT&T Stadium will be one of 11 US stadiums to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. With a seated capacity of 94,000, it will be the largest venue used during the tournament. As well as England vs Croatia, AT&T Stadium will stage four other group encounters and four knockout matches, including one of the semi-finals.

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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so. 

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5  (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Germany – 4  (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy - 4  (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
France - 2 (1998, 2018)
Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

You have to go back almost 70 years for the World Cup Final that featured the most normal time goals. In 1958, in Sweden, a Brazil side that featured the likes of Pele, Garrincha and Vava beat the hosts 5-2 in the curtain-closer. Pele and Vava both scored twice as Brazil were crowned World Cup champions for the first ever time.

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