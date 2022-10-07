WATCH: England & USWNT unveil 'Protect the Players' banner in support of abuse victims following 'horrifying' Yates report

The Lionesses and USWNT joined forces to send a powerful message in response to the 'horrifying' Yates report into abuse in the NSWL.

Players reveal banner before sold-out Wembley clash

Message in response to Yates' report

Investigation found multiple incidents of abuse

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses and USWNT players held up a banner which read 'Protect the Players' ahead of their friendly clash this evening. The message is in response to the Yates report which detailed the NWSL's failure to protect female players from sexual and emotional harassment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USWNT star Megan Rapinoe had previously stated that 'it means everything' to have England support them. As well as the banner, the Wembley arch was lit up in teal before the game, and players also wore armbands of the same colour.