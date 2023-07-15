Alessia Russo has revealed that she cannot wait to play for England at this month's Women's World Cup and has revealed her footballing idols.

Russo says that she cannot wait to represent the Lionesses at this summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The new Arsenal signing was pivotal to England's success at the European Championships, scoring four goals in six games, and will now be heading to her very first World Cup.

England will face Haiti, Denmark, and China in their group and are one of the favourites to go all the way, coming into the event as the best team in Europe, given their most recent tournament victory.

And Russo, speaking in the latest episode of GOAL's Box to Box series, believes that England can make a real impact down under.

She said: "I think the prospect of having a World Cup this summer is really, really exciting. It’s any young girl or boy’s dream to go and play at a World Cup and it’s the pinnacle for world football and it’s hopefully going to be a really exciting summer.

"It will be a different tournament to last summer but it’s a new, exciting journey and a new chapter. I think any tournament is special. I’ve never been to a World Cup before so any World Cup will be amazing."

Russo also claims she has not planned a celebration for scoring her first World Cup goal, adding: "I don’t have a goal celebration in mind. I never really plan celebrations. I usually just do what’s in the moment. I don’t have anything planned."

However, she is hoping to score more hat-tricks after already claiming match balls for Manchester United and the Lionesses.

"Scoring the hat-tricks were great. I think as a striker that's my job to score as many goals as I can, it's obviously special to score a hat-trick whenever," Russo added. "And to do it with United first was really cool. I'll take any goal however they come, so a hat-trick is always nice for a striker and hopefully more to come."

Having played for Manchester United, it may come as some surprise that Russo labels Erling Haaland, Manchester City's goal machine, as one of her favourite players to watch.

Asked about her main inspirations, she said: "When I was a young girl I used to love watching Thierry Henry, Rooney. I love watching Erling Haaland now.

"I know he plays for Manchester City but you can’t deny how special a player he is. He’s a true No. 9 and a proper goalscorer. I just love watching football and watching people score goals and master their game."

