England squad to face USWNT: Nobbs & England out as Wiegman awards two maiden call-ups for Lionesses' huge Wembley clash

Jordan Nobbs and Beth England are among those missing from the England squad that will face the U.S. women's national team and the Czech Republic.

Parris and Wubben-Moy also out

Youngsters Park and Parker win first call-ups

Kelly and Kirby back from injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Nikita Parris and Lotte Wubben-Moy were also omitted from Sarina Wiegman's selection as she handed out first senior call-ups to Jess Park and Lucy Parker. Meanwhile, Esme Morgan is back in the squad for the first time in 12 months and Lauren James, in excellent form, has kept her place after her debut last month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lionesses, the reigning European champions, will take on the USWNT, the world champions, on October 7, before making the short journey to Brighton for another friendly against the Czech Republic on October 11.

ENGLAND SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (West Ham), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jess Park (Everton, on loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash).

WHAT THEY SAID: "The challenge of facing the world champions is one we look forward to," Wiegman said. "It would also be wrong to underestimate how good the Czech team is. We saw them draw 0-0 away to the U.S. earlier this year and they also drew twice with the Netherlands in World Cup qualifying."

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? England have beaten the U.S. just once in their eight attempts so far, that coming back in 2017. Six of their meetings have ended in defeat for the Lionesses, with the lone draw a 2-2 thriller in 2019.

THE VERDICT:

It's been an incredible few days for Jess Park...

Twitter

Some moment for Lucy Parker, too...

Twitter

But it's a surprise to see Maya Le Tissier not get a call-up...

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? After winning the Euros this past summer, there is even bigger expectation around Wiegman's side heading into next summer's World Cup. To beat the world champions ahead of it would be quite a statement - and even to play them will be fantastic preparation.