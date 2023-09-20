England boss Sarina Wiegman to lead Team GB at Paris Olympics after success with the Lionesses - if they qualify

England manager Sarina Wiegman will lead Team Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics should they qualify.

Wiegman to lead Team GB in the Olympics

Led the Lionesses to Euros glory in 2022

Reached World Cup final in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch manager won the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year in August after she guided the Lionesses to the 2023 FIFA World Cup final. She has also guided England to the European Championship title last year. As a result, she will take charge of team Great Britain in the 2024 Olympics should they qualify.

England have been drawn along with Belgium, the Netherlands and Scotland in the Nations League. The group winners will qualify for the National League semi-finals and have a chance to fly to Paris as only two spots are open to European sides.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the event that France do not qualify for the Nations League final in February, the two available Olympic spots will be awarded to the teams that emerge as winners and runners-up. However, if France does secure a spot in the final, the third-placed team in the competition would earn qualification for the Olympics.

If Team GB qualifies then players from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would all be eligible for a call-up. Since England are the nominated home nation they have been tasked to appoint the Team GB staff.

The United States, Brazil, and Colombia have already qualified for the 2024 Games.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "The Olympics Games is such a special sporting event and, for women's football, one of the biggest stages to play," said Wiegman. "That is the goal, but we know it cannot happen if we don't do our job in the Nations League. Until that is complete, it would not be right to talk any more about Team GB including speculation about players and any early preparations."

WHAT NEXT? England will start their Nations League campaign on September 22 in Sunderland against Scotland before taking on the Dutch four days later in Utrecht.