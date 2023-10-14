England fan falls 'neck-deep' into canal before Australia friendly at Wembley - still attends match despite being 'muddy, slimy, smelly and very wet'

An England fan wouldn't let an accidental plunge into a canal put him off making it to Wembley for the Three Lions' friendly against Australia.

Fan accidentally walks into canal

Heads to Wembley anyway

Shares escapade with followers

WHAT HAPPENED? TV and radio presenter Matthew Stadlen shared his hilarious escapade on social media on Friday night as he headed to England's national stadium. The caper began just after Stadlen parked his car, as he plunged 'neck high' into a canal that he had mistaken for a patch of grass.

Undeterred, a "muddy, slimy, smelly and very wet" Stadlen continued on, joking: "Pity the people sitting next to me."

Stadlen continued to update amused followers on his Friday night exploits, as he bought a replacement shirt at the stadium before taking up his rather impressive halfway-line seat to watch England eke out a 1-0 win against a determined Socceroos side. "Just a bit chilly. And smelly," posted on X.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It seems that Stadlen made the innocent error of mistaking the green film of algae that often covers London's canals for an area of grass.

WHAT NEXT FOR STADLEN? The match won't live long in the memory of may England fans. But Stadlen will certainly remember it forever. He signed off with one last update that he had made it home and was off for a wash.