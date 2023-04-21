England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Women's World Cup as Arsenal confirm devastating ACL injury

England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the 2023 Women's World Cup after rupturing her ACL in Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United.

Three bullets 5-6 words each

Summing up story

Write these after rest of copy

WHAT HAPPENED? The club confirmed the news on Friday afternoon, two days after Williamson had to be substituted off after just 11 minutes in the 1-0 defeat in the north west. She will undergo surgery in due course.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury is a massive hammer blow for club and country. Arsenal, already missing several big names, will be without one of their star players for the Champions League semi-final tie with Wolfsburg and the Women's Super League run-in, as the Gunners look to secure European football and get back into the title race.

However, the most significant consequence of the injury is that Williamson will miss this summer's Women's World Cup. The England captain will be a huge miss as the European champions, one of the favourites to win the tournament, pursue another international trophy.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will look to end their season strongly without Williamson, who extends a long injury list. Meanwhile, Sarina Wiegman, the England head coach, will need to set about planning for the World Cup without her skipper.