Endrick gets a call up! Real Madrid-bound teen sensation named in Brazil squad for first time ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina as Richarlison misses out

Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick has received his first international call up in recognition of his excellent performances for Palmeiras.

Endrick gets first Brazil call up

17-year-old to join Real Madrid

Richarlison misses out

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has included the 17-year-old Palmeiras attacker in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia later this month, while Tottenham attacker Richarlison has been left out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick - who will join Real Madrid next summer when he turns 18 - has scored three goals in his last two games for Brazilian giants Palmeiras, including inspiring them to an awesome comeback against Botafogo.

On calling up the youngster, Diniz said: "He is a player who has the potential to be one of those great talents. We don't know if he will be confirmed or not. The call-up is not pressure, but a prize and also a vision of the future that this boy can be. A boy born in 2006 who manages to produce what he produces in such a long time catches my attention."

Getty

Joilson Marconne/CBF

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? Endrick will hope to make his senior international debut when Brazil take on Colombia on Thursday, 16 November. Five days later Diniz's side will face old rivals Argentina at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.