Emi Martinez out! Chelsea star undergoes surgery as Xabi Alonso confirms extended injury lay-off

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Chelsea will be without goalkeeper Emi Martinez for several weeks after the Argentina international underwent surgery on a fractured jaw. Manager Xabi Alonso confirmed the major injury blow ahead of his side's highly anticipated Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

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Major blow for Chelsea

Chelsea have suffered a significant setback with the news that goalkeeper Martinez will be sidelined for several weeks. The Argentina international has successfully undergone surgery to repair a fractured jaw.

The unfortunate incident took place during Chelsea's impressive 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton last weekend. Martinez was forced off the pitch in clear discomfort and was immediately taken to hospital for urgent medical evaluation. The injury leaves manager Alonso without his trusted first-choice shot-stopper for a crucial stretch of the domestic calendar.

The painful clash with Branthwaite

The serious facial injury was the direct result of a heavy on-pitch collision. Martinez clashed painfully with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during the weekend fixture, which ultimately led to his immediate substitution. Speaking at his Friday press conference, Alonso provided a sobering update on his starting goalkeeper to the gathered media. The Chelsea boss confirmed the medical procedure while expressing cautious optimism about the upcoming recovery timeline.

"He's been better; he had the surgery," Alonso explained to reporters. "We still need to wait. He will be out for a few weeks. Hopefully less than more."

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Penders prepares to step up

With Martinez officially unavailable for the foreseeable future, Chelsea will now turn to Mike Penders to protect their net. The backup goalkeeper is expected to be handed a starting role as the Blues look to maintain their positive momentum.

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Penders already gave supporters a brief glimpse of his capabilities when he replaced the injured Martinez against Everton. Alonso firmly believes the incoming replacement is fully prepared for the demanding Premier League spotlight.

"He is ready," Alonso stated confidently. "He has been training well and played a couple of cup games where he showed he has a good level, and when he came on against Everton, he showed in a few minutes his personality and qualities."

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London derby against Tottenham awaits

Chelsea must quickly adjust to life without Martinez as they prepare for a massive London derby. Alonso will lead his squad into a high-stakes Premier League clash at home to Tottenham on Saturday. Following the weekend fixture, the club's medical staff will closely monitor Martinez and his ongoing recovery process. Supporters will be hoping the Argentine can make a swift and safe return to the pitch soon.