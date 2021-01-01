Elanga becomes latest teenage star to score for Man Utd

The 19-year-old Swede was on target against Wolves upon the occasion of his first Premier League start

Anthony Elanga has marked his first Premier League start with Manchester United with a goal.

Elanga was selected to play in the final fixture of the domestic season for the Red Devils against Wolves and opened the scoring with his first effort on target after 13 minutes.

With the Europa League final just around the corner, he was part of an unfamiliar starting XI for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side that also included Axel Tuanzebe, Donny van de Beek, Amad Diallo, Daniel James and Juan Mata.

What happened?

Elanga had made a positive start to the game and after 13 minutes made no mistake to give United the lead with a header.

Dan James was deserving of much credit for his contribution to the goal, getting away down the left after beating the offside trap and delivering a header that was steered into the net by Elanga.

It means he is the 19th teenager to score for Manchester United in the Premier League. Only Arsenal, who have seen 20 net for them, can boast a greater number.

Who is Anthony Elanga?

Elanga is a 19-year-old attacker who has been on the books of Manchester United since 2014, when he arrived at the club from Malmo.

Article continues below

The son of former Cameroon international Joseph Elanga, he has featured for the Sweden Under-17 side and man his senior debut against Leicester in the Premier League as a substitute a couple of weeks ago.

He has played 16 times in Premier League 2 this season, scoring nine goals and creating three more.

Further Reading