'I don't want to be a substitute all my life!' - Eduardo Camavinga opens up on Real Madrid role & his best position

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is keen to become a regular starter at the Santiago Bernabeu but knows he must be patient.

WHAT HAPPENED? Camavinga moved to Real Madrid in August 2021 from Rennes on a six-year deal but is yet to nail down a regular place in the starting XI. The midfielder has only started five of his 14 La Liga appearances in 2022-23 but is aiming to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti's team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course I would like to play every game. There is a reality at Real Madrid: there are good players ahead of me," he told GOAL. "I can't say I like it because being on the bench is not pleasant either. You have to be patient."

Camavinga already has plans on how he can become a regular for Real Madrid. He added: "Simply, with performances on the field that lead me to start. Being versatile is an advantage. When you are versatile, you have more possibilities to play because you can play in more positions."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Frenchman has also made it clear that his best position is "No. 6 in front of the defence" but is willing to play wherever Ancelotti wants him. He explained: "You have to make yourself available to the group, there are managers who are there and it's important that you stay in your place. Then I'll play where the coach puts me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camavinga is still only 20 and clearly has a big future ahead of him at Real Madrid. Los Blancos have plenty of talent in midfield but ageing superstars such as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are heading towards the end of their careers.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMAVINGA? The Frenchman is currently at the World Cup with Les Bleus and could make his first appearance at the tournament against Tunisia. Didier Deschamps is expected to rotate his squad as France are already through to the last 16.