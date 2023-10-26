Eddie Howe reveals double Newcastle injury blow as Jacob Murphy dislocates his shoulder and Alexander Isak aggravates groin problem in Borussia Dortmund defeat

Eddie Howe revealed Newcastle United's double injury blow with Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak being the victims in the Borussia Dortmund defeat.

Newcastle suffered a 1-0 defeat to Dortmund

Isak and Murphy had to be taken off

Howe offered the latest injury update

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies succumbed to a slender 1-0 defeat to Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday evening courtesy of Felix Nmecha's 45th-minute strike. Apart from the loss, injuries to Isak and Murphy are more concerning for Howe as they could potentially be sidelined for the long term.

Isak was spotted limping off the pitch after 15 minutes whereas, Murphy lasted for just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute for Joelinton.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That was a blow for us (Isak coming off), and Jacob coming off as well which looks like a serious injury," he told reporters after the match.

"We have a small squad as it is but with so many games to come, that's the big disappointment of the night. (Isak) looks a reoccurring of the groin injury and Jacob Murphy it looks more serious, a dislocation of his shoulder which isn't a good thing," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Murphy had to be helped to get off the pitch with his jersey being used as a makeshift sling. Meanwhile, Isak was seen shaking his head in disappointment while coming off as he might have sensed that he could have to sit out for a lengthy period after a strong start to the campaign scoring seven goals in 11 appearances across all competitions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Although further tests will determine the extent of the injuries, it is likely that both Isak and Murphy will miss the trip to Molineux on Saturday to take on Wolves.