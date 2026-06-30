Dutch fan: England doesn't belong in the same conversation as Germany, France or Spain

A Dutch supporter stopped by GOAL outside the stadium didn't hold back when asked about England's reputation on the international stage - branding the Three Lions the most overrated side in the game and revealing that Holland simply don't fear them the way they fear Germany, France or Spain.

'They're Not That Good'

Speaking to a GOAL reporter, the fan didn't dress up his opinion.

"Well, it's always the most overrated team is England by far," he said. "Why? They're not that good."

It's the kind of blunt assessment that will needle English supporters, especially with the Three Lions regularly installed among the favourites at every major tournament. But for this fan, reputation and results are two very different things.

No Fear Factor

What stood out most wasn't just the dismissal of England's quality - it was the comparison to how the Dutch actually feel walking into a fixture against the continent's true heavyweights.

"The Dutch were never concerned about playing England, as we are concerned about playing Germany or France or Spain," he explained.

Asked to put a finer point on it, he reached for a physical sensation every football fan will recognise.

"You know that twist you get in your stomach? We don't have that with England."