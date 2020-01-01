Duggan returns to England squad for SheBelieves Cup as Kelly replaces injured Mead

Phil Neville has named his full 23-woman squad for the upcoming tournament being held in the United States

Toni Duggan has been included in 's SheBelieves Cup squad, with Chloe Kelly also drafted in to replace the injured Beth Mead.

The Lionesses will come up against 2019 World Cup winners USA, and in the four-team round-robin tournament, which kicks off at the start of March.

forward Duggan pulled out of the last squad for fixtures against and the due to injury, but she will travel to the United States with the rest of her team-mates.

striker Mead has not been named in the final 23, however, after picking up a knock during a Women's victory over last Thursday, while there is also no place for Jodie Taylor.

ace Kelly has been called up to replace Mead, and head coach Phil Neville has also included West Ham defender Grace Fisk in his final squad - with both players now in line for their international debuts next month.

“This is an exciting moment for the England Women’s team," Neville said after the announcement was made on Tuesday morning.

"With eight of our squad under the age of 23 - and six of them having competed in the WU20 FIFA World Cup - we are focusing on developing the incredible young talent we have in the women’s game with a keen eye on Euro 2021 in 16 months’ time.

“All of the young players who have been given their opportunity today have earned their places on merit, based on exceptional form and performances at club level as well as for England’s development teams, and I am delighted to be giving them all the opportunity they rightly deserve.

“Of course we will continue to rely enormously on the world-class senior players who have been the mainstay of the England Women’s squad for many years. They know what it takes to succeed on the world stage and they can teach our younger players so much about the physical and mental standards required to compete at the very top level.

"It's also important that we continue our policy of integrating other talented youngsters on camp wherever possible so they can benefit from the experience of training with the Lionesses, and to that end, we look forward to welcoming Hannah Hampton and Alessia Russo to the group.

“Despite a largely successful 2019 World Cup campaign, we knew we needed to make significant changes to our approach if we are to be ready to win Euro 2021 on home soil next year.

“This squad is the realisation of months of hard work and refocusing which we have done as a team behind the scenes in recent months.

"Having welcomed new senior staff including Dawn Scott, who is leading on physical performance and nutrition, we can be confident that we are taking the right approach to maximise our chances of success not just at SheBelieves, but for the mid to long-term future of the England Women’s team.”

England's opening game in the SheBelieves Cup is against the USWNT on Thursday, March 5 in Orlando before facing Japan in Harrison, New Jersey on Sunday, March 8 and then Spain in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday, March 11.

England squad: Millie Bright ( ), Lucy Bronze ( ), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid), Bethany England (Chelsea), Grace Fisk ( ), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Lauren Hemp ( ), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly ( ), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Abbie McManus ( ), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth ( ), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Ellen White (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)