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A YouTube content creator has been forced to issue a groveling apology after using a drone to film Mauricio Pochettino’s inaugural training session as Manchester United manager. The incident has caused a stir at Carrington as the Red Devils prepare for a high-stakes Premier League encounter against rivals Liverpool.

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Closed Carrington session leaked online

Around 12 minutes of Thursday's behind-closed-doors session at Carrington appeared on the YouTube channel CC OVERVIEW before spreading across social media and racking up millions of views.

On Friday, the pilot, who goes by 'Colin', removed the footage and published a statement accepting that filming the squad was "unethical".

Operator admits 'total error of judgement' and clears Liverpool

Explaining his motives in Friday's statement, the operator insisted he only wanted to capture the new boss on the grass. He said via his YouTube channel: "I would like to speak about yesterday's incident. A total error of judgement on my part led to me filming some of the Manchester United training session at Carrington, whilst the flight was legal in terms of drone laws I fully accept it was unethical on my part.

"My aim was to picture Mauricio Pochettino in his United training kit for the supporters to see for the first time.

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"I had wrongly presumed that with it being close to the start of the session that no meaningful training sessions would have started so would have been some harmless warming up shown."

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He also clarified that he mistakenly believed the press were permitted to attend and distanced rival clubs from the flight: "I also wrongly assumed that the training session would have been open to various media outlets. I would like to apologise to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players for my actions and sincerely hope those actions do not affect the outcome of any match.

"I would also like to state that Liverpool Football Club or any other football club were not involved in my decision to film at Carrington yesterday. The video has been removed from my channel.

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"I have spent the past four years building up my YouTube channel and were well regarded in the fields I film and would now like to get back to building up my damaged reputation and making well received responsible videos. Thank you.”

Initial airspace defence clashes with strict Carrington policy

Before deleting the video, the YouTuber initially defended the flight on aviation grounds, arguing that "it is unrestricted airspace... anyone can fly over it".

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The channel further claimed: "The drone remained in line of sight at all times, it didn't fly over anyone or even near anyone so was a perfectly legal flight going by the CAA rules that regulates drone usage."

However, United enforce a strict ban on unmanned aircraft at their training complex, displaying perimeter signs warning that anyone caught operating a drone "will be reported for prosecution and subject to civil action".

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Pochettino faces immediate test at Anfield

Appointed this week from the USMNT to replace the sacked Michael Carrick, Pochettino has had minimal preparation time ahead of Sunday's trip to Anfield.

With United languishing 18th in the Premier League after taking just one victory from their opening 10 matches, the new manager faces an immediate examination against a Liverpool side sitting fourth in the table.