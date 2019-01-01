Drogba and Essien "proud" to see Lampard back at Chelsea

The African legends have reacted to the appointment of their ex-teammate as the new manager at Stamford Bridge

Didier Drogba and Michael Essien have sent their best wishes to Frank Lampard following his appointment as the new boss.

Lampard returned to London on Thursday to succeed Maurizio Sarri at the helm after the Italian coach left for last month.

After a fine managerial stint at , the Blues approached the 41-year-old to take over at Stamford Bridge and he has agreed on a three-year deal.

Drogba and Essien played with Lampard during his 13-year playing career at Stamford Bridge and they have taken to social media to welcome him back 'home’.