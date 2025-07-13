‘Dream came true’ - Paul Pogba gets to play with Zinedine Zidane & France’s 1998 World Cup winners as Monaco new boy rediscovers his smile after doping ban

Paul Pogba says his “dream came true” after getting to play with Zinedine Zidane and several members of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning squad.

Pogba has a World Cup winners’ medal of his own, having helped Les Bleus to global glory in 2018. He has endured a tough time since then, with a difficult second spell at Manchester United coming to a close.

The 32-year-old was then stung with a four-year doping ban in 2023, which was later reduced to 18 months on appeal. Pogba finally has his smile back after completing that suspension.

Having initially struggled to find a new club, following the termination of his contract at Serie A giants Juventus, Pogba has linked up with Ligue 1 outfit Monaco. He is busy settling into new surroundings.

Opportunities are, however, being taken to relax and unwind away from the training ground and gym. Pogba has linked up with the likes of Zidane, Fabien Barthez, Emmanuel Petit and Lilian Thuram at a special adidas event.

Pogba got to live the “dream” there, while he will soon get the chance to resume his professional career - with Monaco confident that they can bring the best out of the mercurial midfielder.