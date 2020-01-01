Dortmund 'will try' to convince Madrid to let them have Hakimi for another season

The full-back has impressed on loan at Signal Iduna Park, and the Bundesliga side are keen to keep him for another year before he returns to Spain

want to keep on-loan defender Achraf Hakimi for another season, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

Zorc, speaking at a press conference before Dortmund's clash with this weekend, said they are keen to retain the right-back, who has impressed hugely during a two-year loan spell at Signal Iduna Park.

He said: "The contractual situation is clear, he will return to Real Madrid for the time being. We will still try to get him to play with us next season, but it is too early to discuss that now."

According to German newspaper Bild, Hakimi is not averse to staying in Dortmund, where he is guaranteed first-team football, while the club look set for a return to action next season.

At Real Madrid, manager Zinedine Zidane is said to be unconvinced the 21-year-old international is ready for first-team action at Santiago Bernabeu, while Hakimi would have to compete with the established first-choice right-back, international Dani Carvajal.

Hakimi's agent, Alejandro Camano, says the defender wants to go wherever he can play regularly, but that a return to his parent club would be the preferred option.

"He will link back up with Real Madrid when the season finishes," Camano told Onda Madrid last month. "We'll see what happens after that.

"He wants to play games, like this season, where he has started every match. There's no rush. His only aspiration is to play games to help his development.

"There's a magnificent dialogue with Real Madrid and they always expect to have him on their radar and what we don't want is to distance ourselves from them too much.

"So, we'll reach an agreement of some sort over whether he stays or goes, but without forgetting that the aim is to play for Real Madrid one day because, for him, it's the best club in the world. It could be a short wait if Real Madrid offer him to stay now or a long wait if he doesn't stay, but the aim is always the same - end up [playing for] the best club in the world."

Hakimi has become an essential figure for Dortmund in his two seasons at the club, with his powerful runs forward from right-back providing a serious attacking threat for the Bundesliga side. This has also allowed Lucien Favre to deploy him as a right midfielder on certain occasions.

In 30 league appearances this season, Hakimi has scored five goals and claimed 10 assists. He also netted four times in eight Champions League games, including twice in the crucial 3-2 group-stage victory over .