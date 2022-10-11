Does Tavares have a future at Arsenal? Outcast defender quizzed on plans after being sent on loan

Nuno Taveres was deemed surplus to requirements at Arsenal over the summer, but he could work his way back into the Gunners’ squad in 2023.

Full-back struggled in England

Has caught the eye in France

No purchase option in loan deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League leaders made a point of ensuring that no purchase option was included in the deal that took Tavares to Marseille on a season-long loan agreement. The 22-year-old left-back ultimately failed to prove his worth across a testing debut campaign at Emirates Stadium in 2021-22, with early substitutions becoming an unfortunate theme. Although, he has been able to bounce back and is catching the eye in France, which may yet lead to a place in Portugal’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by La Provence on his short and long-term ambition, Tavares kept his cards close to his chest. He said: “The future? I do not think about it. I live in the moment day by day. I have no big goals, I keep my feet on the ground. The World Cup? I don’t really think about it. My only goal is to do a good job at Marseille.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tavares, who has made 12 appearances for Marseille in the 2022-23 campaign, is tied to a contract at Arsenal that is due to keep him in north London until 2025.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TAVARES? Arsenal have no need for Tavares at the moment, as they sit atop the Premier League table. One of their marquee signings of the summer saw them draft in Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City to compete with Kieran Tierney for regular game time at left-back.