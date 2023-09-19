'Mini crisis!' - Dimitar Berbatov shares Man Utd concerns and says Erik Ten Hag's side were 'painful to watch' against Brighton

Dimitar Berbatov believes Manchester United are in a 'mini crisis' and insisted that Erik ten Hag's side were "painful to watch" against Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED? United have got off to a dreadful start in the Premier League losing three of their opening five games after falling 3-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. The crowd even booed manager Erik ten Hag when he decided to substitute Rasmus Hojlund for Anthony Martial to express their discontent but the Dutch tactician remained adamant that the club is not in a crisis.

However, the former United striker disagrees with the manager and opined that the club is in disarray both on and off the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: "On the pitch, based on the results and how they've been performing I think United are in a little bit of a crisis," he told Betfair.

"Also, they're in a bit of a crisis off the pitch at the moment with the takeover. One minute it's on, next minute it's off. No one seems to know what's going on or where things stand. Some people are saying that the mini crisis is starting with the ownership because they're the guys who are laying the foundations for everything that goes down the chain. Some think it's down to what happens on the pitch, the coaching decisions or the players. I think they're all connected in a way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berbatov feels United "are still sleeping" and urged Ten Hag to correct things "immediately" as pressure keeps building on the Dutch manager.

"On the pitch at the moment, Man United are still sleeping and we saw that against Brighton," he stated.

"Man United were fully out-played and out-smarted and they deserved to lose. The way Brighton played football, their intent with their passing and overall with everything they out-played United at Old Trafford. It was painful to watch.

"The pressure is there for Erik ten Hag. They are losing points and not building anything. The season going and until the team decide to wake up and start playing, it'll be too late. Things need to be corrected immediately."

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they face Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.