‘Very, very difficult’ - Chelsea debutant Zakaria admits frustration over wait for chance under Potter

Denis Zakaria found it “very, very difficult” waiting for an opportunity at Chelsea, with the Swiss midfielder scoring a goal on his Blues debut.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge on loan from Juventus during the summer transfer window, finally made his bow for the west London heavyweights during a Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb on November 2. He netted what proved to be the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Croatian opposition, with the frustration of sitting on the sidelines beginning to ease for a man eager to prove his worth.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zakaria told BT Sport of his experiences at Chelsea: "Very, very difficult I have to say. I like to play and always want to play. When you have to see your team-mates from the bench it is not easy but I was always behind the team and was waiting for my chance. Today it came and I took my chance."

Quizzed on whether he now expects to see more minutes, the Switzerland international added: "I hope so but I think that is a question you will have to ask the coach!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea boss Graham Potter is the man that Zakaria needs to impress, with the Blues now readying themselves for a Premier League derby date with London neighbours Arsenal on Sunday.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League games against Arsenal (W1), more than they had in their previous 17 against the Gunners (W9 D6 L2).

WHAT NEXT? Zakaria’s loan deal includes the option for a permanent transfer to be pushed through in 2023, but he will need regular game time in order to convince Chelsea that he is worth keeping around.