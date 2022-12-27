'It's a completely different mindset' - Red-hot Rashford claims Man Utd mood reversal under Ten Hag

Marcus Rashford says he is enjoying life at Manchester United again following the change in "mindset" brought on by new coach Erik ten Hag.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford scored his 10th goal of the season in all competitions for United as he helped fire them to a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. The Red Devils have now won four games in a row and are well and truly in the battle for a top four finish this season after recovering from a woeful start.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know if it is as good as I've ever been playing but I'm definitely enjoying it," Rashford said to Amazon Prime. "We're winning a lot more football games and our level has been a lot higher. Happy with how were developing and hope we can keep kicking on.

"It's a completely different mindset to last season, a different team playing different football. For me, when you're not in the team and coming on there is a different mindset and you have to think about making an impact and you're not sure when you get another chance or another goal. But I'm enjoying what I'm doing at the minute."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are now fifth in the table and one point behind Tottenham, who occupy the final Champions League spot in the table. Rashford, meanwhile, is their top scorer in the English top-flight with five goals from 15 appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Rashford and Co. are in action again on December 31 when they take on Wolves.