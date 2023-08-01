Different kind of club! Lionel Messi & wife Antonela Roccuzzo shown around luxurious Miami home that includes a putting green

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo are reportedly looking into purchasing a Miami home that includes a private putting green.

Argentine icon now with Inter Miami

Chasing the American dream

Already owns one property in Florida

WHAT HAPPENED? The property in question is based in the prestigious Boca Raton region that sits an hour to the north of Miami, but only 25 minutes from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. That is where Messi is now plying his trade after linking up with MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The stunning house that the Daily Mail claims Messi and Roccuzzo are looking at - having been given a guided tour alongside sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro – boasts a putting green for when the Argentine icon shifts his focus away from football and towards a different kind of club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is set to earn between $50-60m (£47m) per season at Inter Miami after committing to an initial two-and-a-half-year contract with the David Beckham co-owned outfit. He has already made an immediate impact with new employers – registering three goals through two appearances as positive progress is made in the inaugural Leagues Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Messi already owns one property in south Florida, with a $9m (£7m) apartment which overlooks Sunny Isle Beach and the city of Miami acquired back in 2019. That abode, which is located in the prestigious Porsche Design Tower, features a private restaurant, outdoor lounge that faces the sea, a cinema, as well as golf and racing simulators.