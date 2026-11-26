Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone offered a passionate public defence of Julian Alvarez after the Argentine striker scored alongside Alexander Sorloth in a crucial European victory over Viking. Addressing questions over fan affection and recent scrutiny, Simeone insisted every attacking play runs through Alvarez and backed him wholeheartedly.
Simeone leaps to Alvarez's defence after crucial strike
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone delivered a staunch public defence of Julian Alvarez after the Argentine forward ended his recent scoring drought in a vital European victory over Viking. Alongside fellow goalscorer Alexander Sorloth, Alvarez helped secure three essential points for Atletico's top-eight ambitions, prompting reporters to ask whether the strike lifted a weight off Simeone's shoulders following mixed reactions from supporters.
"No, I have a lot of respect for him. I don't have to downplay my responsibilities," Simeone told Movistar+. "I trust him, I believe in him, I love him as a person, and I defend him as a footballer."
'All the attacking plays go through him'
Pressed further during his post-match press conference on why Alvarez still does not receive the same roaring affection from the stands as veteran captain Koke, Simeone dismissed concerns over his compatriot's recent lack of goals. Instead, the Argentine coach highlighted Alvarez's all-round influence on Atletico's forward play and insisted the team cannot reach their targets without him firing.
"I'm happy with him, he's an incredible player, a really good guy, I like him as a person, I'm going to support him as a footballer, I understand him as a player," Simeone explained. "In previous matches he didn't score goals, but all the attacking plays go through him and to get where we want we need the best Julian Alvarez."
Backing Sorloth, Koke and unsung hero Hancko
Alvarez was not the only player singled out by Simeone, who welcomed Sorloth's return to the scoresheet and hailed Koke's effortless midfield control across 90 minutes. Addressing Sorloth's goal, Simeone noted: "He and the team needed him to score... We don't have a player with that profile who can help us in different aspects of the game."
Simeone also praised versatile defender David Hancko—insisting "he's in that phase of pure development"—while applauding Alejandro Grimaldo's commitment despite limited minutes and reiterating his trust in Robin Le Normand after recent defeats against Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
Atletico shift focus to Saturday clash with Elche
Having banked three crucial European points after adjusting with Lee Kang-in to counter Viking's left-sided threat, Atletico have little time to rest.
Simeone's squad return to training tomorrow before holding final preparations on Friday ahead of Saturday's domestic fixture against Elche at 6:30 PM.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.