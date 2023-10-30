Show some respect! Didier Drogba forced to intervene as fans boo Emi Martinez after goalkeeper wins Yashin Trophy

Didier Drogba intervened and asked France fans to show respect as Emiliano Martinez was booed during the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Martinez booed during Ballon d'Or ceremony

Drogba had to intervene

Won the Yashin Trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup winner was awarded the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper for 2023 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris. When Martinez went on stage to collect his award, his save of Randal Kolo Muani's last-minute strike from the 2022 World Cup final was replayed on the screen. The French fans present at the auditorium were heard booing the stopper.

Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba, who was hosting the ceremony, had to intervene at one point as he asked the fans to show respect to the award winner. The former striker told the hecklers to stop and show some respect to the World Cup winner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier when the Aston Villa star was entering the Theatre du Chatelet with his wife Amanda Gama, France fans were heard jeering the goalkeeper.

WHAT NEXT FOR EMILIANO MARTINEZ? The 31-year-old will be next seen in action for his club on Sunday as they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.