Di Maria: There are so many lies about my Juventus future!

Angel Di Maria has taken to social media to clear up rumours claiming that he wants to leave Juventus just a few months after joining the club.

Signed on a free from PSG in July

Rumours claimed he wants Argentina return

He called them 'lies' on Instagram

WHAT HAPPENED? It has not been the start to life in Turin that Di Maria will have been expecting when he signed for the club during the summer. Still, the 34-year-old has emphasised that he is happy in Serie A despite a number of reports stating that he wants to make a long-awaited return to former club Rosario Central in January.

WHAT HE SAID: Paired with a photo of him celebrating a goal with Juventus, Di Maria wrote on his Instagram account: "I am not used to giving explanations when I read these lies, but it is time to give them. I don't know who invented the rumours that I am leaving in January, my statements that you have read and heard where I say that I am going to retire at Rosario Central (the club I left from) are recent, but they are statements I have been making since the day I first arrived to play here in Europe in 2007.

"This does not mean that I want to leave TODAY, nor will I leave in January, please stop making up news, I am very happy at this great club, very happy in this city and when I am fit again, I will give the team the best of me as I always did when I played here and in all the other clubs I was at. I love playing football, I don't like watching games from home, I like playing them, so please don't believe everything you read because it doesn't help, it only tarnishes my name and the name of the club. Thank you very much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian giants are really struggling this season. They were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday evening and aren't faring any better domestically, sitting eighth in Serie A after 11 games. Because of those factors, it is hardly surprising that reports regarding Di Maria's immediate future have been released.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images



WHAT NEXT FOR DI MARIA? In the short term, the veteran winger will be hoping to help Juventus up the table domestically whilst ensuring that the club drop into the Europa League next week rather than being knocked out of Europe entirely. He will then be looking to add to his 123 Argentina caps in what is surely his last World Cup.