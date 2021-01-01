Di Maria airs Messi wish amid PSG transfer talk for Barcelona superstar

The Blaugrana icon is out of contract at the end of the season and rumours of a move to the French capital have been doing the rounds

Angel Di Maria is eager to see the dream of Lionel Messi making a move to Paris Saint-Germain become a reality, with the Argentine admitting he could retire happy if given the chance to work with an iconic countryman at club level.

The former Real Madrid winger, who was once a direct rival of a six-time Ballon d’Or winner in La Liga, has come close to linking up with a legendary compatriot in the past.

Moves to Camp Nou have been discussed, but nothing has come of those talks and Di Maria is now taking in a sixth season at Parc des Princes.

A seventh could see him line up alongside Messi, if a new deal is signed at PSG, with a stunning switch to France being mooted for an all-time great.

The Barcelona superstar continues to run down his contract in Catalunya, meaning that he will drop into the free agent pool this summer if no fresh terms are agreed.

PSG are among those looking to position themselves at the front of the transfer queue, alongside Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, and Di Maria is ready to throw open the doors for a potential marquee addition.

He has told TyC Sports: “I had the opportunity at one moment in my career to go to Barcelona but it was not done.

“We could say that there is another chance to be able to play with him but my contract is coming to an end and I do not know what will happen. But I would be very happy to play alongside him.

“I have already played with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe. If I could play as well with Leo, I could happily retire after that!”

Di Maria added: “My wife told me, 'if Leo comes, we will at least stay and you will make him a barbecue’.

“It would be the best. I could not ask for anything more in football.”

One thing that Di Maria could do with at present is a contract extension in Paris.

A new deal has been mooted for the 32-year-old, but the 2020-21 campaign has delivered more change in the France capital – with Mauricio Pochettino taking the managerial reins – and things are still settling down.

Article continues below

Quizzed on his future, Di Maria said: “I am focused on what we can achieve this year.

“There is a new coaching staff. I am only focused on impressing them.

“I do not have the anxiety of when you are 25 years old. I handle it very calmly and I enjoy life day to day.”