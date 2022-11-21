Denmark vs Tunisia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Denmark will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign by going up against Tunisia on Tuesday at the Education City Stadium.
With Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen fit and ready to play, Denmark are being considered the dark horse of this edition of the World Cup. They recently did the double over France in the Nations League group stages and will look to get three points against Tunisia before taking on Didier Deschamps' men in the next encounter. Their best performance in this competition came in 1998 when they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Brazil.
Meanwhile, the Eagles of Carthage are expected to have a tough day at the office. They are likely to dig deep to make it difficult for Denmark's forwards. A draw will be celebrated like a win by Jalel Kadri's side but they also do have the firepower to hit on the break with Youssef Msakni and Wahbi Khazri.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Denmark vs Tunisia date & kick-off time
Game:
Denmark vs Tunisia
Date:
November 22, 2022
Kick-off:
8 am ET / 1 pm GMT / 3 pm CAT / 6:30 pm IST
Venue:
Education City Stadium, Qatar
Stream:
How to watch Denmark vs Tunisia on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).
ITV 1 UK and STV Scotland are showing the World Cup tie in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITV Hub or the STV Player.
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Jio Cinema.
Region
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
FS1, Telemundo
UK
ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
ITV Hub, STV Player
India
Sports18 - 1 SD/HD
Jio Cinema
Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport
Denmark squad & team news
Denmark have no injury concerns as Andreas Christensen has recovered from his ankle injury. Christian Norgaard and Yussuf Poulsen were added to the roster later on by Kasper Hjulmand and the duo will hope to feature sometime in the second half.
Jonas Wind has also been declared fit after missing Wolfsburg's final match before the World Cup break.
Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle, Eriksen; Braithwaite, Dolberg.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Schmeichel, Christensen, Ronnow
Defenders
Andersen, Nelsson, Kjare, Maehle, Christensen, Kristensen, Larsen, Wass, Bah.
Midfielder
Jensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Norgaard, Hojbjerg.
Forwards
Braithwaite, Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Skov, Lindstrom.
Tunisia squad and team news
Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri might be seen with a mask after he fractured his cheekbone in late October. Aside from that, the underdogs do not have any injury concerns heading into this fixture.
Manchester United prodigy Hannibal Mejbri has been named in the squad and it remains to be seen if he gets a start.
Tunisia possible XI: Said; Drager, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Slimane; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Said, Dahmen, Mathlouthi, Hassen.
Defenders
Ifa, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Bronn, Maaloul, Drager, Kechrida, Abdi.
Midfielders
Mejbri, Sassi, Laidouni, Romdhane, Skhiri, Chaalali, Slimane.
Forwards
Msakni, Jebali, Khazri, Khenissi, Jaziri, Sliti.
