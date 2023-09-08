Demarai Gray takes another swipe at Everton boss Sean Dyche following £8m move to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq

Demarai Grey joined Al-Ettifaq after completing his move to Saudi Arabia from Everton, and he was unable to resist taking one last dig at Sean Dyche.

Gray joins Al-Ettifaq

Claims Everton tried to block move

Takes dig at Dyche in Instagram post

WHAT HAPPENED? Gray, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen, stated on Sunday that it was '‘difficult to play for someone who doesn’t show you respect as a person" after Everton denied his request to depart ahead of the English transfer deadline. Gray and Al-Ettifaq then agreed to a deal for the 27-year-old on Saudi deadline day. After departing Goodison Park, Gray issued a message on Instagram in which he took a dig at Dyche.

WHAT THEY SAID: "After two years with Everton, it's time to say goodbye," he wrote. "I wish everyone at the club the very best and will be forever proud to have played for this great team. To the fans, you were always incredible - thank you for your support. You made it a privilege to wear the shirt. There has been a lot of speculation about my situation all summer. The truth is, I gave my all to this club on and off the pitch through good and bad. I was ready to play as much football as possible this season but it felt like this was not going to happen. It's time for my next chapter. I am match fit and excited to get playing. Thank you, Demarai."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to a shortage of players and a spate of injuries, Everton are now lacking in offensive areas as a result of Gray's departure. In their match against Sheffield United on Saturday, the Toffees only used seven of their potential subs, including two goalkeepers.

WHAT NEXT? Gray will be eligible to play for Al-Ettifaq after the international break ends, at the moment he is with the Jamaican national team as they play the group stages of the CONCACAF Nations League.