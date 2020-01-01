‘Henderson will slot right back in at Man Utd’ – Sheffield United loanee backed to earn regular role

Axel Tuanzebe is looking forward to welcoming another academy graduate into the fold at Old Trafford, with faith being shown in youth

Dean Henderson will “slot right back in” when he returns to , says Axel Tuanzebe, with the 23-year-old having shown at that he is ready to compete for the Red Devils’ No.1 spot.

A product of the famed academy system at Old Trafford has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane.

In that time he has helped the Blades to secure promotion back into the Premier League and establish a lofty standing among English football’s elite.

The confident goalkeeper has made no secret of the fact that he sees his long-term future back in Manchester, while a regular role with the senior England side is also being targeted.

Tuanzebe believes Henderson is capable of hitting his ambitious goals, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having shown that he is prepared to put faith in youth.

David de Gea is the established first-choice keeper at United for now, but Henderson is ready to start staking a serious claim for that position.

Tuanzebe told the Manchester Evening News of a player he once captained in the Red Devils’ U18 side and the progress made by highly-rated youngsters: "I think that's down to the culture of the club.

“At other teams there are a lot of talented players that don't quite make it and that's not the culture of their club.

“We're fortunate to have such a club that promotes youth and wants their youth to be big players and big stars in the first-team.

“Obviously we have players with the talent to do so, which we've witnessed many times this season. It's a combination of the two which breed a career.

“Dean's a big character and I'm sure when he comes back he'll just slot right back in and continue from where he left off.

“He's doing very well at Sheffield United and it just shows, coming from the academy, he's demonstrating what he's learnt and practising it week in, week out.”

Henderson is yet to take in a competitive appearance for Manchester United but has seen over 120 outings across spells at Shrewsbury and Sheffield United while earning 11 U21 caps.