Deal off? Hakim Ziyech's move from Chelsea to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in doubt due to knee issue

Hakim Ziyech's proposed move from Chelsea to Saudi Arabia is in doubt after Al-Nassr identified issues with the winger's knee.

Ziyech's move to Saudi in doubt

Underwent a medical at Al-Nassr

Club picked up knee issues

WHAT HAPPENED? The Moroco international reportedly underwent a medical with Cristiano Ronaldo's club which revealed issues with the player's knee. Al-Nassr are now having doubts about whether to bring in the winger, according to Footmercato. Ziyech had similar issues in January when he had a medical at PSG and then underwent further tests. A proposed loan deal eventually collapsed due to a paperwork blunder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to limited game time at Chelsea, Ziyech was hoping to move out of the club in the upcoming transfer window and follow his team-mates Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante to the Middle East. While Koulibaly joined Al-Hilal, Kante went to Al-Ittihad in a move which saw him join up with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 30-year-old appeared in just 24 matches for the Blues in all competitions and had only 928 minutes of game time under his belt. He did not score a single goal but provided three assists.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr must take a call on whether to go ahead and sign the Moroccan. If the deal does materialise, Ziyech will end a three-year association with Blues.