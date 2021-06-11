De Bruyne out for Belgium's Euro 2020 opener against Russia

The Manchester City star is continuing his recovery from a fractured nose and eye socket

Belgium have confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel will both miss the team's Euro 2020 opener against Russia on Saturday.

De Bruyne is still recovering from a fractured nose and eye socket he suffered in the Champions League final with Manchester City, which required a minor operation.

Witsel, meanwhile, has been out since January after suffering a torn Achilles with Borussia Dortmund.

What was said?

"Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne did not travel to Russia. They stayed in Tubize to continue their recovery," read a tweet from Belgium's official Twitter account.

At a press conference, Red Devils manager Roberto Martinez elaborated on his star duo.

“The next two days will be really important, just to get him back to really being able to move freely and start getting the exercise needed before he can come to the group,” Martinez said of De Bruyne.

Martinez said that Witsel was "progressing well” and added: “I don’t expect Axel will need a lot more work with the group."

What's next for Belgium?

The third-place finishers at World Cup 2018 will begin their Euros campaign against Russia in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Belgium’s second Group B game will also be on the road, against Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday.

The Red Devils then close out group play on June 21 against Finland in St. Petersburg.

