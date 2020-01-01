'De Bruyne is a credit to the Premier League' - Henderson praises Man City star after winning Footballer of the Year

The Liverpool captain was full of praise for his midfield counterpart, who he described as an 'unbelievable' footballer

Kevin De Bruyne is a credit to the Premier League, according to Jordan Henderson, after beating the midfielder to the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

The Liverpool captain was voted in ahead of De Bruyne by the Football Writers’ Association, after leading his side to a dominant Premier League win as well as the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

While De Bruyne may have had a more striking individual campaign with 13 goals and 22 assists in all competitions, City have underwhelmed, though they remain in the .

After beating him to the award, Henderson was keen to praise his midfield counterpart.

“Kevin’s an unbelievable player,” he said at the ceremony. “He’s grown as a player. I remember watching him when he was at and he was just coming onto the scene; that was the first time I really saw him.

“He looked like a special player then and he’s continued to grow. You can see all the hard work and the confidence that he has.”

De Bruyne remains for many the standout player in the Premier League, and with Sergio Aguero missing, he will be key to City’s Champions League hopes. He made an instant impact after his move from in 2015, and Henderson thinks he is a player who just keeps getting better.

“He’s improved every single season, he’s got better,” Henderson added. I don’t know him personally, but he’s got that hunger and desire to want to improve and work as hard as he possibly can.

“He’s a credit to Manchester City and to the Premier League. To have players like him [in the Premier League] is amazing, and to play against him is hard, but I enjoy testing myself against the best players in the world, it’s something that I’ve always relished.

“I’ve got huge amounts of respect for Kevin, and if you look right across the board of the Premier League there’s so many good players, and I’m just lucky and fortunate enough to be playing in this league.”

De Bruyne and City will finish their Premier League season at home to Norwich on Sunday.