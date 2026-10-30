David Moyes fully backs Everton's decision to axe Jack Grealish over 'breach of club discipline' in Carabao Cup win

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David Moyes has thrown his full support behind Everton's decision to omit Jack Grealish from the squad following a significant breach of club discipline. The England international was a high-profile absentee from the Toffees' Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle United after reportedly failing to attend training without permission.

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Disciplinary action hits Grealish at Goodison

Everton’s progression to the next round of the Carabao Cup has been overshadowed by the sudden and unceremonious axing of Grealish. The club confirmed the winger's absence via a brief statement, citing a breach of discipline that left manager Moyes with a depleted squad for the crucial cup tie. Senior figures at the club had previously expressed concerns regarding the player's professionalism before sanctioning his second loan move from Manchester City, and those fears appear to have been realised.

The situation came to a head when Grealish reportedly went AWOL, missing a scheduled training session without authorization. For a club desperate to end a trophy drought, the timing of such a distraction has been viewed as particularly poor by those within the Everton hierarchy. Despite the off-field drama, Everton secured a 3-1 win over Newcastle to set up a clash with Fleetwood Town.

Moyes silences Grealish questions

After watching his side punch their ticket to the last eight, Moyes made it crystal clear that while he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the boardroom's firm approach, he has no intention of fanning the flames of off-pitch drama. Pressed by reporters in his post-match press conference to shed light on the situation, the Scot swiftly shut down the line of questioning and pointed the media pack directly toward the club's decision-makers.

"You probably know I'm not going to give any details. "It's a club decision. I support the decision, but it's a club decision. It's something that I don't want to speak too much about. The club are the people you should go to," Moyes stated.

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From trusted star to Merseyside exile

Grealish's omission marks a frustrating setback in what has been a turbulent return to Merseyside. The England international missed last weekend's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal due to illness and has now found himself out of favour for off-pitch reasons. Prior to this incident, Grealish had been a regular fixture in Moyes' squad, making six appearances this term.

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Moyes, who has been a vocal supporter of the 31-year-old, now finds himself in a difficult position after placing so much trust in the attacker. The manager had previously helped Grealish rediscover his form after a difficult period under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, making this latest breakdown in communication all the more frustrating for the experienced Scottish coach.

Uncertain future for the City loanee

Everton comfortably dismantled Newcastle United in his absence to book their place in the tournament's final eight, leaving Grealish facing a steep, uphill challenge to restore faith among both his manager and the club's board. As the Toffees immediately pivot their attention back toward the demanding Premier League campaign, significant uncertainty continues to surround the winger's immediate future. It remains entirely unclear precisely when the sidelined attacker will be permitted to reintegrate into first-team training and matchday contention, especially now that the squad has demonstrated it can thrive without his presence on the pitch.