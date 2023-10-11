Sensational comeback? David de Gea links up with Man Utd's Sergio Reguilon as he returns to England after Old Trafford exit

The Spanish goalkeeper returned to England for the first time since parting ways with Manchester United in the summer.

De Gea met Reguilon in England

Returned to England for personal work

Watched Man Utd women in Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? David de Gea caught up with compatriot and United's full-back Sergio Reguilon upon his return to Manchester. The former Atletico Madrid star uploaded a photo as an Instagram story from his profile where he can be seen sitting beside Reguilon at a restaurant.

@d_degeaofficial/IG

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 32-year-old custodian came back to England for the first time since leaving United in the summer. De Gea reportedly came back to sort a few things that he left at his former home in Hale before leaving the country, according to the Daily Mail. De Gea was also in attendance at Leigh Sports Village on Tuesday as his former club's women's team played their maiden Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT NEXT? The Madrid-born shot-stopper is yet to find a new club for himself after rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia. De Gea was also linked with several clubs including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.