David de Gea compared to a jewelled egg as Christian Pulisic defended by USMNT legends Eric Wynalda & Alexi Lalas who joke Chelsea outcast will be at Man Utd next year

U.S. men's national team legends Alexi Lalas and Eric Wynalda backed Christian Pulisic after the Chelsea star's clash with David de Gea on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic collided with De Gea while chasing a header during Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Manchester United, and the Spanish goalkeeper immediately took exception. De Gea instantly made his frustration with Pulisic known, with the two exchanging words before team-mates stepped in to separate them.

USMNT legends Wynalda and Lalas both backed Pulisic, while questioning the modern game's goalkeeping rules compared to yesteryear. Wynalda, meanwhile, took things one step further and said he believes the two will get along just fine in the future as potential team-mates.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I remember the days when goalkeepers would take your ass out if you dared to try that," Wynalda tweeted. "It’s the other way around now - Gks immediately play the victim - always looking to draw a foul. Different days."

He added: "It will all be okay when they're team-mates next year."

Lalas, meanwhile, tweeted that Pulisic's effort was "awesome" before saying: "Goalkeepers are treated like Fabergé eggs...and they can use their hands! They routinely demolish players in ways that never would be allowed anywhere else on the field."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's easy to understand Pulisic's reasoning for clattering De Gea, as the Chelsea star will certainly be desperate to create anything positive in this final week of the season. The American has just one goal this season, which came all the way back in October, and looks set for a Chelsea exit this summer after the club's recent spending spree under Todd Boehly.

Wynalda's "team-mates" comment comes in the wake of those Pulisic exit rumors, with Manchester United, Napoli and Newcastle among several suitors reportedly after the American. Speaking to GOAL, former Chelsea star Glenn Johnson says Pulisic should look to leave this summer and join a club that will give him a real chance at being a star.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic and Chelsea will finish off what has been a terrible season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when they host Newcastle in their final game of the Premier League campaign. The Blues enter that game 12th in the league and can finish as high as 11th - or as low as 14th - depending on results.