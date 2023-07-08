David de Gea bid an emotional farewell to Manchester United and their fans after 12 seasons at the club.

De Gea and United confirmed their expected parting of ways on Saturday afternoon with both the player and club posting messages of appreciation.

The Spaniard posted on Instagram: "I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.

"I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

"It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

"Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

"Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.

"We’ve seen it all. 🤘🏼❤️"

On the club website, United paid tribute to "one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the club."

United manager Erik ten Hag added: “It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United. To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.

“To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.

“I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club. All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career.”

