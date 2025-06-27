David Beckham's 'secret' surgery! Inter Miami co-owner goes under the knife to fix broken bone he's been suffering with since England appearance 22 years ago

David Beckham has undergone 'secret' surgery to fix a broken bone that he has been suffering with since an outing for England 22 years ago.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Back in 2003, while captain of the Three Lions, Beckham lined up in a friendly date with South Africa. After falling awkwardly under a challenge from Thabang Molefe, Beckham saw his right wrist heavily strapped up.

DID YOU KNOW?

He had to be replaced just four minutes into the second half of a fixture in Durban, with it clear that he was in no fit state to continue. Beckham was taken to hospital and patched up. A screw inserted into his forearm failed to dissolve properly over time.

THE GOSSIP

At 50 years of age, Beckham has finally sought to get the issue resolved, with the Manchester United legend - who is now working with Lionel Messi as co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami - going back under the knife.

Wife Victoria has posted images of her husband in a hospital bed alongside a “get well soon daddy” message, with Beckham seen sporting a wristband gift from his children that includes "get well soon" beads.

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

A source has told The Sun of Beckham’s latest visit to a medical facility: "David had been in pain for years but thought nothing of it. He just kept going until, in recent months, it became quite unbearable.

"A routine scan showed that the pin which was meant to have dissolved, hadn’t - so he was booked in to finally resolve the issue all these years later. Victoria was at his bedside post op and all went well. He’s in great spirits."

WHAT NEXT FOR BECKHAM?

Beckham has previously admitted that his distinguished playing career - which included spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid, the LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain - left him nursing serious "wear and tear" to his body. He will be among the interested observers on Sunday when Inter Miami face Champions League winners PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup last-16.