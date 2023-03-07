Don't forget Daryl Dike! USMNT striker fires in third goal in three games for West Brom as he eyes international selection

Daryl Dike is scoring goals at the right time as the U.S. men's national team striker made it three goals in as many games with his finish Tuesday.

Dike scored against Wigan

Three goals in three games for striker

USMNT matches coming later this month

WHAT HAPPENED? Dike scored the opening goal in West Brom's clash with Wigan, heading home a rebound in the 27th minute. The goal comes after Dike scored twice against Zack Steffen and Middlesbrough on February 25, with his latest finish taking him to six Championship goals this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dike could be positioning himself for a U.S. men's national team call-up, with interim boss Anthony Hudson set to select a squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador. Dike has not featured for the USMNT since 2021 due to an injury-filled 2022 campaign, with the forward earning eight caps with three goals in that debut year on the international level.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIKE? Following Tuesday's match, West Brom will be back in action on Saturday against Huddersfield.