WATCH: Dan Burn shows off hilarious dance in dressing room after helping Newcastle defeat Leicester in Carabao Cup

Newcastle defender Dan Burn was on target against Leicester in the Carabao and showed off his dance moves after the win.

Newcastle beat Leicester

Burn scores first Magpies goals

Toon into semi-finals for first time since 2005

WHAT HAPPENED? Burn scored his first ever Newcastle goal on Tuesday as Eddie Howe's side beat Leicester 2-0 to progress to the last four of the Carabao Cup. The defender opened the scoring on the hour for Newcastle and celebrated with a dressing-room dance after the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Burn spoke about what it meant for him to score for his hometown club after the game. "I used to sit in the east stand you always want to score in front of the Gallowgate end, to do that in front of my family was amazing," he told Sky Sports.

"I like to get forward and it's entertaining watching a guy my size running into the box. It was excitement before the game. The gaffer made a big thing of going for a trophy this season, in previous years staying in the league was enough, but this year we want a cup. The fans deserve it and we want to deliver."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The defender also admitted that when he first signed for the club he was surprised by what he found. "When I first came here I thought it might be quite down, that's how it has been when I've been at other clubs who were in a relegation battle, but it's a great group of lads that we've brought in and we all complement each other," he added. "Sometimes you can get used to winning and that defeat the other day gave us the shock we needed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle's win keeps their hopes of silverware alive this season, following their shock FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last time out. The team will discover who they will face in the semi-finals when the draw is made on Wednesday.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The Magpies are back in Premier League action on Sunday against Fulham at St James' Park.