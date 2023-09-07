'He made me cuddle my team-mate!' - Scott Arfield jokes about what happened when he 'tried to tackle' Lionel Messi during Inter Miami clash

Charlotte FC midfielder Scott Arfield has joked about what happened when he tried to tackle Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Rangers and Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield has opened up on his hilarious encounter with Argentinian legend Lionel Messi, after coming up against his Inter Miami side while playing in the United States.

Messi made the switch from Paris Saint-Germain to join David Beckham's Miami side this summer and has hit the ground running since arriving on the East Coast, with eleven goals in as many appearances. He also's picked up his first trophy with his new club in the Leagues Cup and has received lavish praise from Arfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I tried to tackle him and he made me cuddle my team-mate — there’s context to that. I’d been running about trying to get a touch and he had been standing still,” said Arfield to The Athletic.

“He just waits in pockets and then when he gets the ball, he can manipulate it at full speed. He can completely switch it on from 0 to 100. Playing against Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba was incredible. Messi was sublime, Busquets phenomenal. Our game plan was to stop Busquets getting it as he averages the most passes to Messi, but he’s that intelligent he takes you into areas and opens it up for someone else.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arfield was able to witness Messi's in America dominance on a first-hand basis, as the former Barcelona man picked the ball up in his own half, skipped past two Charlotte players and caused Arfield to run into his own team-mate in the process. Inter Miami went on to cruise to a 4-0 victory, with Messi scoring the final goal.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARFIELD AND MESSI? Arfield will be enjoying a break during the international period having retired from national football. While Messi has joined up with the Argentina squad to face Ecuador and Bolivia.