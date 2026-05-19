How to get Crystal Palace vs Arsenal tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park in London on Sunday, May 24, in what promises to be a dramatic, final-day Premier League title decider.

Crystal Palace currently sit 14th in the Premier League. At the same time, Arsenal are 1st, with the Gunners maintaining a slim advantage at the top of the table as the race for the championship trophy goes right down to the final whistle.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the Premier League?

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

How to buy Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

What to expect from Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?

This is the final 90 minutes of a grueling domestic campaign, and the stakes could not be higher for the visitors.

Arsenal arrive in South London knowing that victory will guarantee them their first Premier League title in over two decades, following an immense run-in capped off by a professional 1-0 victory over West Ham on May 10.

Mikel Arteta’s side has shown incredible steel, but Selhurst Park on the final day is one of the toughest environments in English football.

Any thoughts that Crystal Palace would easily roll over have been firmly dispelled by manager Oliver Glasner.

Despite the Eagles having a historic UEFA Conference League final on the horizon just days later, Glasner has publicly confirmed he will field a full-strength side out of respect for the fans and the integrity of the league.

They also have plenty of incentive to frustrate the league leaders after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture back in October.

How much do Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.