Croatia vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Croatia vs Brazil on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Brazil will be looking to continue their brilliant run in the 2022 World Cup with a quarter-final win against Croatia at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

Tite's team is heading into the fixture on the back of a stunning 4-1 win against South Korea in which Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta all got on the scoresheet. The Selecao look like the team to beat at this World Cup and Croatia have a monumental challenge up next on their road.

Croatia looked like they would concede defeat to Japan in their Round-of-16 clash. However, Ivan Perisic scored the equaliser that led the game to a penalty shoot-out. Croatia handled the pressure in a much better manner to come out unscathed and clear the road to the next round.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Croatia vs Brazil date & kick-off time

Game: Croatia vs Brazil Date: December 9, 2022 Kick-off: 10am ET / 3pm GMT / 5pm CAT / 8:30pm IST Venue: Education City Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Croatia vs Brazil on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India Sports18 - 1 SD, MTV HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Croatia squad & team news

Borna Sosa and Josip Stanisic were Croatia's absentees against Japan due to injuries. While Sosa could make his return into the lineup following his timely recovery, Stanisic remains a doubt.

Zlatko Dalic will hope to name his strongest lineup against Brazil, regardless of the fact that Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Barisic and Dejan Lovren are all just one booking away from a suspension.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Position Players Goalkeepers Livakovic, Ivusic, Grbi Defenders Vida, Lovren, Barisic, Juranovic, Sosa, Gvardiol, Stanisic, Erlic, Sutalo Midfielders Modric, Kovacic, Brozovic, Pasalic, Vlasic, Majer, Jakic, Sucic Forwards Perisic, Kramaric, Perkovic, Orsic, Budimir, Livaja

Brazil squad & team news

The South American side will miss the services of Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles, who have both been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to injuries.

Alex Sandro is recovering from a hip injury and will miss the big game against Croatia. In terms of suspensions, Eder Militao, Fred and Bruno Guimaraes are one yellow card away from triggering a one-game ban.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison