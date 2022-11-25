Cristiano Ronaldo 'very proud' to set World Cup record with penalty against Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups with his penalty against Ghana on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo said he's "very proud" after scoring a record-breaking goal against Ghana. The Portuguese forward added yet another record to an already impressive career while enjoying a victory to open the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a beautiful moment, my fifth World Cup," Ronaldo said after the game "We won. We started on a good foot. It's a very important win. We know in these competitions the first match is fundamental."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo scored the first of Portugal's three goals against a dogged Ghana side. The record breaker has helped put his side in the driving seat of Group H as Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?: Ronaldo will likely be leading the line once again for Portugal when they play their next game against Uruguay on Monday.