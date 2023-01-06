WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo spectates in frustration as he awaits Al-Nassr debut while fans chant his name

New Al-Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo could only watch from the stands as his side took on Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Ronaldo unveiled on Tuesday

Debut delayed due to FA ban, registration issues

Forced to watch on from stands

WHAT HAPPENED? After Ronaldo was unveiled as a new Al-Nassr player on Tuesday, it was later revealed that the 37-year-old would have to wait for his debut at his new club due to a two-game FA ban and registration issues. Having been left out of the squad for his side's Pro League match against Al-Tai, Ronaldo watched on amid a chorus of fans chanting the name of their new star player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It didn't take long for the Portugal international to have something to cheer about, with a 42nd minute Anderson Talisca strike putting the home side in front. Ronaldo was pictured applauding Al-Nassr's opening goal, as they look to cement their place at the top of the league.

WHAT NEXT? With Ronaldo set for an extended period as a spectator due to the aforementioned complications of his signing, his debut for Al Nassr could come as late as January 19, when a Saudi All-Star XI face Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain in the Riyadh Season Cup.