Cristiano Ronaldo in 'spectacular shape' ahead of World Cup, according to Portugal teammate Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is in 'spectacular shape' ahead of the World Cup, despite heavily disrupted preparations.

Ronaldo ready for World Cup insists Neves

Portuguese striker has been in the headlines recently

Neves says atmosphere of the team is still good

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has dominated the headlines this week after a stunning interview with Piers Morgan aired in which he attacked Manchester United and many people associated with the club. It had been suggested that this could destabilise Portugal's World Cup preparations, but that hasn't been the case according to teammate Neves.

WHAT HE SAID: Talking to reporters in Qatar, Neves said: "From what I've seen in training, he's in spectacular shape. He doesn't worry us at all, we as a team know perfectly well what we need to work on so that each individual stands out on gameday. If we are good as a team Cristiano will be phenomenal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neves also insisted that the atmosphere around the camp is positive. Bruno Fernandes seemed to snub Ronaldo's handshake when he arrived earlier this week, suggesting there may be tension between the pair. Fernandes has since said it was all a joke and there is no animosity between them despite the explosive interview.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo missed Portugal's warm-up game against Nigeria on Thursday, but was involved in team training on Saturday as he and his teammates gear up for the start of the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO & PORTUGAL? Although the World Cup kicks off on Sunday, Portugal are not in action until November 24, when they face Ghana in their opening group game.