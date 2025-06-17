Cristiano Ronaldo sends signed Portugal shirt to U.S. President Donald Trump complete with 'peace' message amid Israel-Iran conflict

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a signed Portugal shirt to U.S. President Donald Trump that includes a special “playing for peace” message.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Trump is currently in Canada for the latest G7 Summit. While in Alberta, he has been mingling with leaders from around the world. One of those is President of the European Council, Antonio Costa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Costa has previously served as prime minister of his native Portugal, meaning that he boasts ties to five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo - who recently captained his country to a second UEFA Nations League title.

DID YOU KNOW

One of the jerseys that CR7 has donned while turning out at international level is now in the hands of Trump. He was presented with said shirt during a meeting with Costa, with Ronaldo passing on a “playing for peace” message.

TELL ME MORE

As one of the most powerful men on the planet, Trump can help to restore order in areas of conflict. Tension between Israel and Iran is currently dominating the global news agenda, with Trump posting on his Truth Social site. “We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place.”

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is seemingly poised to agree an extension to his contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after turning down opportunities to join one of the clubs competing at the FIFA Club World Cup event that is taking place on American soil.