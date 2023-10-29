WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo can't handle the tension! Al-Nassr star reacts as Tyson Fury weathers storm against Francis Ngannou, which saw heavyweight champion knocked down in round three

- Ronaldo present at Fury vs Ngannou
- Fury knocked down in round three
- Gypsy King wins by split decision
WHAT HAPPENED? The Al-Nassr forward was one of the high-profile personalities in attendance for the historic fight, with Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazario and Rio Ferdinand also jetting off to Saudi Arabia. The star-studded boxing affair saw Fury get knocked down in round three of the 'Battle of the Baddest', with Ronaldo appearing fidgety.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fury prevailed by split decision despite the knockdown, with two judges scoring 96-93 and 95-94 in his favour and the other having it 95-94 for Ngannou.
WHAT NEXT? The Portuguese star will be in action with Al-Nassr on Tuesday, October 31 when they take on Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions.