Cristiano Ronaldo's 'perfect attitude' hailed by Roberto Martinez as Portugal captain closes in on 200-cap milestone

Roberto Martinez hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's "perfect attitude" after seeing the Portugal captain shine during his 199th international appearance.

WHAT HAPPENED? The attacker moved to within one match of a double-century of international appearances for his country after helping them to a 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Lisbon during Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifier, and though he did not get on the scoresheet, he nevertheless left a strong impression on his coach.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is a unique player with 199 caps," Martinez told reporters after the match. "His attitude was perfect, without the ball, always working, following the team’s plan. I am very satisfied. [He is] an example of a player who wants the best for the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, who made his senior Portugal debut in a friendly against Kazakhstan in August 2003, will become the first men's international player to bring up 200 caps if he features as expected against Iceland in Reykjavík later this month, with Martinez looking for his side to preserve a perfect record in Group J.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR RONALDO? Having made the move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United last year, the 38-year-old is set to be joined by his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema in the competition next term, after the Frenchman signed for Al-Ittihad.