No pain, no gain! Cristiano Ronaldo leads partner Georgina Rodriguez on a run in the sun as Portuguese steps up preparations for 2023-24 at Al-Nassr

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair shrugged off rising temperatures during a well-earned break to put on their jogging shoes and hit the road. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, who has five Ballons d’Or to his name, is famed for keeping himself in the best possible shape. That has allowed him to maintain remarkable individual standards at 38 years of age, with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr currently benefiting from his considerable talent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been enjoying some relaxation at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but has also been seen pumping iron as he readies himself for the upcoming season. He finished last term without major silverware and will be determined to right that wrong when returning to the Middle East.

WHAT NEXT? Long-term partner Rodriguez is doing her bit to aid Ronaldo’s cause, having shrugged off rumours regarding a breakdown in their relationship, and the all-time great will be turning out alongside and against the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Karim Benzema, Kalidou Koulibaly, Roberto Firmino and Ruben Neves in 2023-24 as more top talent flocks to Saudi Arabia.